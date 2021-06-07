Contrasting Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN) & Its Rivals

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ: MAXN) is one of 150 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Maxeon Solar Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Maxeon Solar Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxeon Solar Technologies N/A N/A N/A Maxeon Solar Technologies Competitors -23.34% 1.81% 0.86%

This table compares Maxeon Solar Technologies and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Maxeon Solar Technologies $844.84 million -$142.63 million -2.85 Maxeon Solar Technologies Competitors $3.36 billion $591.85 million 18.97

Maxeon Solar Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Maxeon Solar Technologies. Maxeon Solar Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.8% of Maxeon Solar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.2% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Maxeon Solar Technologies and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxeon Solar Technologies 1 1 1 0 2.00 Maxeon Solar Technologies Competitors 2104 8305 15440 643 2.55

Maxeon Solar Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $20.67, indicating a potential upside of 24.57%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 9.07%. Given Maxeon Solar Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Maxeon Solar Technologies is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Maxeon Solar Technologies peers beat Maxeon Solar Technologies on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

