Contrasting The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) and MeaTech 3D (NASDAQ:MITC)

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) and MeaTech 3D (NASDAQ:MITC) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Hain Celestial Group and MeaTech 3D’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hain Celestial Group $2.05 billion 1.97 -$80.41 million $0.84 48.36 MeaTech 3D N/A N/A -$18.52 million N/A N/A

MeaTech 3D has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Hain Celestial Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.3% of The Hain Celestial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of MeaTech 3D shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of The Hain Celestial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares The Hain Celestial Group and MeaTech 3D’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hain Celestial Group 1.97% 9.54% 6.26% MeaTech 3D N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and MeaTech 3D, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Hain Celestial Group 0 1 7 0 2.88 MeaTech 3D 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Hain Celestial Group currently has a consensus target price of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.32%. Given The Hain Celestial Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe The Hain Celestial Group is more favorable than MeaTech 3D.

Summary

The Hain Celestial Group beats MeaTech 3D on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments. It also provides cooking and culinary oils; cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts, chilis, chocolate, and nut butters; and juices. In addition, the company offers hot-eating desserts, cookies, frozen fruit and vegetables, pre-cut fresh fruits, refrigerated and frozen plant-based meat-alternative products, jams, fruit spreads, jellies, honey, natural sweeteners, and marmalade products, as well as other food products. Further, it provides snack products comprising potato, root vegetable and other exotic vegetable chips, straws, tortilla chips, whole grain chips, pita chips, and puffs; and personal care products that include hand, skin, hair, and oral care products, as well as deodorants, baby care items, body washes, sunscreens, and lotions under the Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth's Best, JASON, Live Clean, and Queen Helene brands name. Additionally, the company offers herbal, green, black, wellness, rooibos, and chai tea under the Celestial Seasonings brand. It sells pantry products under the Spectrum, Spectrum Essentials, MaraNatha, Imagine broths, Hain Pure Foods, Health Valley, Hollywood, Westbrae, Almond Dream, Coconut Dream, Rice Dream, Oat Dream, Soy Dream, and DreamTM brand names. It sells its products through specialty and natural food distributors, supermarkets, natural food stores, mass-market and e-commerce retailers, food service channels and clubs, and drug and convenience stores in approximately 75 countries worldwide. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, New York.

MeaTech 3D Company Profile

MeaTech 3D Ltd., a technology company, focuses on the development and out-licensing of three-dimensional printing technology, biotechnology processes, and customizable manufacturing processes to food processing and food retail companies to manufacture proteins without animal slaughtering. The company engages in developing a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat. It intends to license its proprietary production technology; provides associated products, such as cell lines, printheads, bioreactors, and incubators; and offer services, such as technology implementation, training, and engineering support directly and through contractors to food processing and food retail companies. The company is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

