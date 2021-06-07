Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Acquires 578,508 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 307.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 766,841 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 578,508 shares during the period. Comcast comprises approximately 2.7% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $41,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 13,225 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 30,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,136 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 4.8% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMCSA remained flat at $$57.00 on Monday. 142,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,922,148. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $37.77 and a 12 month high of $59.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC raised their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

