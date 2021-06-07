Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 25.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 140,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,578 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $15,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DaVita by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 37,375 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in DaVita by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 23,063 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of DaVita by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in DaVita by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 304,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,760,000 after purchasing an additional 85,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

DVA stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $119.70. 2,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,629. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.30 and a 1-year high of $129.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 50.57%. On average, analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 27,053 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $3,306,417.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,608,849.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total value of $241,939.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,940.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,950 shares of company stock valued at $4,498,248. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

