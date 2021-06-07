Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Invests $19.82 Million in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 113,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,820,000. Marriott Vacations Worldwide comprises about 1.3% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.28% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.4% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 29.0% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John E. Geller, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.94, for a total value of $764,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,829 shares in the company, valued at $16,285,180.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 8,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.53, for a total value of $1,495,424.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,316 shares in the company, valued at $10,225,371.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,460 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,591 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VAC traded up $1.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $171.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,014. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $75.97 and a 12-month high of $190.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -36.13 and a beta of 2.59.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.24 million. Research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VAC. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.43.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

