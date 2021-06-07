Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Takes $11.35 Million Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 92,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,354,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Raymond James as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,565,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,336,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,877,000 after purchasing an additional 591,090 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth approximately $584,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,729,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,314,000. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RJF. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Shares of Raymond James stock traded down $1.34 on Monday, reaching $131.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,014. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $64.98 and a 52-week high of $138.56. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.26.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

In related news, insider Scott A. Curtis sold 10,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total value of $1,180,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,396,525.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total transaction of $245,939.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,355 shares in the company, valued at $180,133.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,153,778 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

