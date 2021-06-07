Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.20)-(0.14) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.25). The company issued revenue guidance of $681-684 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $679.14 million.Coupa Software also updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.07)-(0.05) EPS.

Shares of Coupa Software stock traded up $6.50 on Monday, reaching $236.73. 1,936,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,647. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.56. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $211.54 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.89 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 33.25%. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised Coupa Software from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $336.00.

In related news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.98, for a total transaction of $778,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total value of $371,794.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,409.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,520 shares of company stock valued at $43,984,671. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

