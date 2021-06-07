Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Sets New 1-Year High at $43.16

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.16 and last traded at $43.16, with a volume of 13946 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.58.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRTO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Criteo from $17.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Macquarie raised Criteo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Criteo from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.81.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $213.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.42 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Criteo news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 53,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $2,049,683.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 57,683 shares of company stock valued at $2,196,633 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,617,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $160,378,000 after buying an additional 320,920 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Criteo by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,362,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,475,000 after purchasing an additional 109,907 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Criteo in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,126,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,510,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Criteo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,444,000. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

