Critical Contrast: Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) versus Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) and Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

50.6% of Kymera Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.6% of Relay Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.3% of Kymera Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Relay Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Kymera Therapeutics and Relay Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kymera Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Relay Therapeutics N/A -14.05% -10.44%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kymera Therapeutics and Relay Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kymera Therapeutics $34.03 million 64.05 -$45.59 million ($3.15) -15.37 Relay Therapeutics $82.65 million 36.53 -$52.41 million N/A N/A

Kymera Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Relay Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Kymera Therapeutics and Relay Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kymera Therapeutics 0 2 6 0 2.75 Relay Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83

Kymera Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $60.67, suggesting a potential upside of 25.34%. Relay Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $58.33, suggesting a potential upside of 78.50%. Given Relay Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Relay Therapeutics is more favorable than Kymera Therapeutics.

Summary

Kymera Therapeutics beats Relay Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha. It has collaboration and license agreements with D. E. Shaw Research, LLC to research certain biological targets through the use of D. E. Shaw Research computational modeling capabilities focused on analysis of protein motion to develop and commercialize compounds and products directed to such targets; and Genentech, Inc. for the development and commercialization of RLY-1971. The company was formerly known as Allostery, Inc. and changed its name to Relay Therapeutics, Inc. in December 2015. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.