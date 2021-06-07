CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.48% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary CrossFirst Bank, provides personal banking, wealth management, loans, savings accounts, leasing, retirement plans, investment management and insurance services to businesses. It operates primarily in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas. CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CFB. Truist upped their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

CFB traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.98. The company had a trading volume of 168,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,352. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.68 million, a P/E ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 1.39. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $15.67.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $45.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.34 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 9.84%. Research analysts forecast that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman George F. Jones, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $277,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,523.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Jana Merfen purchased 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief technology officer now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $325,350. Corporate insiders own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 343.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 9,606 shares during the period. 47.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

