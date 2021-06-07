Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Hits New 12-Month High at $197.61

Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $197.61 and last traded at $197.61, with a volume of 748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $196.71.

CCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.86.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $85.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.82, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.35.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total value of $904,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,519,883.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,700 shares of company stock worth $1,790,339 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,599,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,267,136,000 after buying an additional 507,298 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 27.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,703,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,046,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787,088 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,937,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,571,249,000 after purchasing an additional 492,940 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,679,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,493,991,000 after buying an additional 470,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,833,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,345,312,000 after purchasing an additional 258,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile (NYSE:CCI)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

