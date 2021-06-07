Curate Price Reaches $2.16 on Exchanges (XCUR)

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 7th. Curate has a market cap of $15.29 million and $2.02 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curate coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.16 or 0.00006055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Curate has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00076212 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00027463 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $376.53 or 0.01054066 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,673.64 or 0.10284089 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00053378 BTC.

About Curate

XCUR is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,068,781 coins. Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Curate is medium.com/@curateproject . Curate’s official website is curate.style

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Curate Coin Trading

