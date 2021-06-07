CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) were up 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $121.49 and last traded at $121.28. Approximately 9,269 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 922,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.11.

Several analysts recently commented on CVAC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of CureVac in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CureVac in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.25. The company has a market cap of $22.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CureVac in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of CureVac in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CureVac by 565.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CureVac in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CureVac in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

