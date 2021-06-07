Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 13,611 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 213,615 shares.The stock last traded at $9.98 and had previously closed at $10.84.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTOS. Oppenheimer began coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Custom Truck One Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 0.30.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $83.26 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail industries in North America. It operates through two segments: Equipment Rental and Sales; and Parts, Tools and Accessories.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.