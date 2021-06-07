CUTcoin Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 7th. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $22.51 million and $596.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One CUTcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000454 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 142,610,834 coins and its circulating supply is 138,610,834 coins. The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

