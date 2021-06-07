CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $0.69.

CVSI has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital cut their target price on CV Sciences from $0.75 to $0.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut CV Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $0.50 price objective on shares of CV Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of CVSI stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,724. The company has a market cap of $41.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.57. CV Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42.

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). CV Sciences had a negative net margin of 96.46% and a negative return on equity of 125.42%. The company had revenue of $5.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CV Sciences will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About CV Sciences

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The Consumer Products segment develops, manufactures, and markets plant-based dietary supplements and hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) products under the PlusCBD name in various market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, and specialty foods.

