Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Sells $103,050.00 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $103,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert I. Blum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $118,550.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $116,050.00.

On Friday, April 30th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $129,350.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $117,800.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $125,950.00.

On Monday, March 8th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $97,450.00.

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $20.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $30.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.38.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 213.63% and a negative net margin of 230.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CYTK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.08.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,282,000. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,536,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,736,000 after acquiring an additional 565,222 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 92,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 41,329 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 722.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 81,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 71,714 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

