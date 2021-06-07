D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Buys New Shares in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 101,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Morgan Stanley grew its position in APA by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,472 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of APA in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,567,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of APA by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,038,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,598 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of APA by 152.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,292,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,376,000 after acquiring an additional 779,980 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P grew its position in shares of APA by 217.8% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 730,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,372,000 after acquiring an additional 500,909 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get APA alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APA shares. Truist Securities downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays downgraded shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of APA in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. APA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.07.

APA stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,227,579. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $23.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -395.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 4.93.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. APA had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. Research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. APA’s payout ratio is presently -9.26%.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,473.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Juliet S. Ellis bought 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $100,217.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,392.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.