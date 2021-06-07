D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Has $3.63 Million Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $3,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Datadog by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $653,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Datadog by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 352,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total transaction of $29,297,601.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,758,543.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Dan Fougere sold 5,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $514,891.26. Following the sale, the executive now owns 327,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,885,443.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,216,441 shares of company stock valued at $102,372,995. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

DDOG traded up $1.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.65. The stock had a trading volume of 19,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,496,596. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.02. The company has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -631.74 and a beta of 1.00. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $69.73 and a one year high of $119.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The company’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DDOG. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Datadog from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Datadog from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Datadog currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

