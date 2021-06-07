D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Has $5.62 Million Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 348.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 19,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 15,162 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 216.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNC traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $193.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,781. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.09 and a 52-week high of $203.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.64. The firm has a market cap of $82.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 72.33%.

PNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.30.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

