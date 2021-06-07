D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 32.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,992 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 1.4% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

TXN traded down $1.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $188.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,732,533. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $197.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.27. The company has a market capitalization of $174.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

