D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,720,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,311,000 after buying an additional 1,291,599 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,823,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,882,000 after buying an additional 1,178,470 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,036,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,075,000 after buying an additional 3,017,046 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,149,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,285,000 after buying an additional 29,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $763,474,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $324,792.75. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,012. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $175.43. The company had a trading volume of 913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,083. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.83. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.40 and a 1 year high of $178.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America raised Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Argus lifted their target price on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.38.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

