D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Takes Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 198,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,630,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 442.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. 15.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.44.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 140,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $3,661,661.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,673,035.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $252,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,225,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,002,707.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 6,407,323 shares of company stock worth $140,961,088. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.27. 291,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,158,766. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $45.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 126.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.25.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.22 million. The company’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

