Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.67.

DQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.66 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Daqo New Energy from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Daqo New Energy stock traded down $6.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,452,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797,713. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Daqo New Energy has a twelve month low of $10.97 and a twelve month high of $130.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 0.75.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 23.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that Daqo New Energy will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 299.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.