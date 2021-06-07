Datamine Price Hits $0.13 on Exchanges (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. In the last seven days, Datamine has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. Datamine has a total market capitalization of $693,917.63 and approximately $38,699.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000360 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.48 or 0.00124520 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000115 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002377 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $371.83 or 0.01018133 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Datamine Coin Profile

Datamine (CRYPTO:DAM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 5,274,262 coins. Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

