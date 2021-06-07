Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DENISON MINES CORPORATION is the premier intermediate uranium producer in North America, with mining assets in the Athabasca Basin Region of Saskatchewan, Canada and the southwest United States including Colorado, Utah, and Arizona. Further,they has ownership interests in two of the four conventional uranium mills operating in North America today. The Company also has a strong exploration and development portfolio with large land positions in the United States, Canada, Zambia and Mongolia “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DNN. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Denison Mines from $1.00 to $1.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Denison Mines from $1.20 to $1.70 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.40.

Shares of DNN stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.44. 21,348,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,820,607. Denison Mines has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.00 and a beta of 2.15.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Denison Mines had a negative net margin of 153.59% and a negative return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Denison Mines will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Denison Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Denison Mines by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 117,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 26,466 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Denison Mines by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 67,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Denison Mines during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Denison Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

