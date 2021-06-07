Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Insider Sells $137,095.14 in Stock

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) insider Regina M. Paglia sold 4,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $137,095.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,095.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $31.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.32. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $32.99.
Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.56 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.91%. As a group, analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DRNA. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.29.
About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals
Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.
