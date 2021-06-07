Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Insider Sells $137,095.14 in Stock

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) insider Regina M. Paglia sold 4,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $137,095.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,095.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $31.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.32. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $32.99.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.56 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.91%. As a group, analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DRNA. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DRNA. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.29.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

