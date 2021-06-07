Doctors Coin (DRS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.59 Million

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 7th. Over the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded 19.1% higher against the dollar. Doctors Coin has a market cap of $158.99 million and approximately $2.59 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Doctors Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00002026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00072199 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004201 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000744 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000524 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000093 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Doctors Coin Profile

Doctors Coin (CRYPTO:DRS) is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin . The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Doctors Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Doctors Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

