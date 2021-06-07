Douglas M. Shipley Sells 9,864 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) major shareholder Douglas M. Shipley sold 9,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $173,409.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,176,215 shares in the company, valued at $55,837,859.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of LEGH stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.33. 543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,083. Legacy Housing Co. has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $20.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 20.50%. Equities analysts forecast that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

LEGH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet cut Legacy Housing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 849.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.