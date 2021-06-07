Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) Trading Down 8.7% This Week

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 60.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. Over the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market cap of $10.88 million and $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002775 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00068499 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $103.66 or 0.00287519 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.86 or 0.00246463 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.28 or 0.01198969 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003459 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,156.54 or 1.00282855 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.86 or 0.01100726 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

