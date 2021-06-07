Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect that Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) will post $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Duluth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.09. Duluth reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Duluth will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. Duluth had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 16.65%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Duluth in a research note on Sunday, March 21st.

In other news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 2,087 shares of Duluth stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $34,435.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at $386,859. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTH. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Duluth by 405.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Duluth during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Duluth during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Duluth by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Duluth during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DLTH opened at $16.37 on Friday. Duluth has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $18.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 0.80.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

