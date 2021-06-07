Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.46

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.46 and last traded at $17.60, with a volume of 394469 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.37.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DLTH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Duluth in a research report on Sunday, March 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93 and a beta of 0.80.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.22. Duluth had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 16.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 2,087 shares of Duluth stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $34,435.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at $386,859. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 37.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duluth by 8.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Duluth during the first quarter valued at $359,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Duluth by 21.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 139,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 24,614 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Duluth during the first quarter valued at $6,993,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Duluth during the first quarter valued at $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.37% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

