Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stake Raised by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $10,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp increased its stake in Eaton by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 17,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Eaton by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in Eaton by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 4,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eaton news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,716.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,086,928.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,485 shares in the company, valued at $9,294,838.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eaton from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.29.

ETN opened at $148.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.20. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $82.44 and a twelve month high of $149.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $59.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

