Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.56

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.56 and last traded at $15.47, with a volume of 4758 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.17.

EKTAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elekta AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a $0.2089 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. Elekta AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

About Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY)

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy treatment systems, such as Versa HD, a dose delivery accuracy system; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

