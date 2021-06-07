Ellipsis (EPS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $93.58 Million

Ellipsis (CURRENCY:EPS) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Ellipsis has a total market capitalization of $93.58 million and $7.00 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ellipsis coin can currently be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00002176 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ellipsis has traded 26.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ellipsis

EPS is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 295,403,424 coins and its circulating supply is 120,353,298 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

Buying and Selling Ellipsis

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellipsis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellipsis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ellipsis using one of the exchanges listed above.

