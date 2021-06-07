Emera (TSE:EMA) PT Lowered to C$58.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on EMA. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Emera from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$61.00 price target on shares of Emera in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Emera to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$60.00.

EMA stock traded up C$0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching C$56.90. 270,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,231. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$56.49. The firm has a market cap of C$14.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69. Emera has a 52-week low of C$49.66 and a 52-week high of C$58.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.64.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.57 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emera will post 3.1021961 EPS for the current year.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

