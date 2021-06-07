Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Energizer worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 207.2% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENR opened at $45.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.19. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.59 and a 52-week high of $53.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $685.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.41 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 1.19%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Energizer from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

