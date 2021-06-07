Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $259.82 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) will post sales of $259.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enova International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $248.63 million and the highest estimate coming in at $271.00 million. Enova International reported sales of $253.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enova International will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.05. Enova International had a net margin of 45.70% and a return on equity of 39.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ENVA shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Enova International in a report on Monday, April 19th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Enova International from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

NYSE:ENVA traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,555. Enova International has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $41.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 8.56, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.31.

In other Enova International news, CMO Kirk Chartier sold 3,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $123,254.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 134,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,144.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 27,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $999,807.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,928,053.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,341 shares of company stock valued at $1,575,335. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Enova International by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,949,000 after buying an additional 47,678 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Enova International by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enova International during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

