Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 9.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 921,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 90,950 shares during the period. Entegris accounts for approximately 1.1% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $103,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Horizon Corp increased its position in shares of Entegris by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Entegris by 66.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of Entegris by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ENTG traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.78. The company had a trading volume of 7,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,971. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.88 and a beta of 1.26. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.16 and a 1 year high of $126.41.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.60%.

In related news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,876. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Colella sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total value of $197,904.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,709.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 555,562 shares of company stock worth $66,632,939. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.73.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

