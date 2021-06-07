Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $71,740.00

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One Ether Kingdoms Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Ether Kingdoms Token has a total market capitalization of $47,453.31 and $71,740.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00075883 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004521 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00027108 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $376.74 or 0.01052964 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,666.80 or 0.10248469 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00053214 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token is a coin. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,801,697 coins. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official website is imps.me . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ether Kingdoms Token is medium.com/@imptoken

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

