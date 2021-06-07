Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ERRFY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Get Eurofins Scientific alerts:

Eurofins Scientific stock remained flat at $$11.99 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 164 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,799. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.43. Eurofins Scientific has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.