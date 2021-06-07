Evercore Boosts Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$31.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price hoisted by Evercore from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Evercore’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CSFB set a C$35.00 price target on Suncor Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Suncor Energy to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$28.00 price target on Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$30.64.

Shares of TSE SU traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$30.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,385,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,914,055. The company has a market cap of C$46.34 billion and a PE ratio of 1,706.67. Suncor Energy has a one year low of C$14.28 and a one year high of C$31.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.90 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 2.5906414 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little acquired 17,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$28.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,922.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 76,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,217,191.41.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

