Evercore Boosts Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$31.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price hoisted by Evercore from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Evercore’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.78% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CSFB set a C$35.00 price target on Suncor Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Suncor Energy to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$28.00 price target on Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$30.64.
Shares of TSE SU traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$30.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,385,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,914,055. The company has a market cap of C$46.34 billion and a PE ratio of 1,706.67. Suncor Energy has a one year low of C$14.28 and a one year high of C$31.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.09.
In related news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little acquired 17,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$28.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,922.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 76,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,217,191.41.
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
