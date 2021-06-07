Evercore ISI Raises Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$31.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Evercore ISI to C$31.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SU. Scotiabank upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eight Capital upped their price target on Suncor Energy to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.84.

SU traded down C$0.10 on Monday, reaching C$30.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,106,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,920,699. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$14.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$46.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,705.00.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.90 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 2.5906414 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little acquired 17,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$28.98 per share, with a total value of C$499,922.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 76,505 shares in the company, valued at C$2,217,191.41.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

