Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,778 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $7,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 71.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 294.0% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $45.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $46.37.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.52%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares in the company, valued at $27,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

