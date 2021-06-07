Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 5,549 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 124,691 shares.The stock last traded at $54.60 and had previously closed at $53.06.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XOG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.50.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The energy company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $171.36 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XOG. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile (NASDAQ:XOG)

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

