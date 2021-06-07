Feellike Price Tops $0.0097 on Top Exchanges (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Over the last seven days, Feellike has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Feellike has a total market cap of $17,309.84 and approximately $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Feellike coin can now be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00066950 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.62 or 0.00283026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.00251558 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.82 or 0.01161211 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,405.76 or 0.99592622 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feellike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feellike using one of the exchanges listed above.

