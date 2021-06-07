Fiera Capital Corp Decreases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,050 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 13,376 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,416,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,184,183,000 after buying an additional 259,981 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,309,000 after buying an additional 881,073 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,750,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,257,092,000 after buying an additional 230,070 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,244,400,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 10,441,081 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,116,987,000 after purchasing an additional 58,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $111.99 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.25. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.06 and a twelve month high of $118.98. The stock has a market cap of $131.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

