Financial Comparison: Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) & Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH)

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) and Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

This table compares Dream Finders Homes and Toll Brothers’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dream Finders Homes $1.13 billion 2.55 $79.09 million N/A N/A Toll Brothers $7.08 billion 1.08 $446.62 million $3.40 18.34

Toll Brothers has higher revenue and earnings than Dream Finders Homes.

Profitability

This table compares Dream Finders Homes and Toll Brothers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dream Finders Homes N/A N/A N/A Toll Brothers 6.65% 10.18% 4.49%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.0% of Dream Finders Homes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of Toll Brothers shares are owned by institutional investors. 75.9% of Dream Finders Homes shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of Toll Brothers shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Dream Finders Homes and Toll Brothers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dream Finders Homes 1 3 0 0 1.75 Toll Brothers 4 5 7 0 2.19

Dream Finders Homes currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential downside of 36.41%. Toll Brothers has a consensus price target of $61.38, suggesting a potential downside of 1.55%. Given Toll Brothers’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Toll Brothers is more favorable than Dream Finders Homes.

Summary

Toll Brothers beats Dream Finders Homes on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington D.C. metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh. It also operates as a licensed home mortgage broker that underwrites, originates, and sells mortgages to Prime Lending; and provides insurance agency services, including closing, escrow, and title insurance. The company sells its homes through its sales representatives and independent real estate brokers. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops, owns, and operates golf courses and country clubs; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides homeowners with home automation and technology options. Further, it owns and operates architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, landscaping, lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations. The company serves move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers. Toll Brothers, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.