First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $16.40 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,272 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 0.9% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $16,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,183,765,000 after buying an additional 2,239,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,453 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,206 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,426,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,684,000 after purchasing an additional 126,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,191,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $477,125,000 after purchasing an additional 971,586 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock opened at $113.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.64. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $64.03 and a 12-month high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

