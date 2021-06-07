First Horizon Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,945 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 1.1% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $19,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $152.26 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $98.06 and a 52-week high of $152.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.76.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

